Q4 2020 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Novavax Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Silvia Taylor. You may begin.



Silvia Taylor - Novavax, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Affairs



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you to all of you who have joined today's call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2020 operational highlights and financial results.



A press release containing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today. We are also filing our 10-K this afternoon.



Joining me today are Stan Erck, President and CEO, who will provide an overview of our progress to date; Dr. Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development, who will provide an update on our global clinical trial activ