May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Novavax First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Silvia Taylor, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.
Silvia Taylor - Novavax, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Affairs
Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone who has joined today's call to discuss our first quarter 2021 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com. An audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today. The presentation slides we will be using for this call are all on our website in the Events section.
Joining me today are Stan Erck, President and CEO, who will provide an overview of our progress in the first quarter as well as updates on the regulatory time lines in our manufacturing scale-up. Additionally, Dr. Greg Glenn, President
Q1 2021 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...