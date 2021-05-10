Q1 2021 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone who has joined today's call to discuss our first quarter 2021 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com. An audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today. The presentation slides we will be using for this call are all on our website in the Events section.



Joining me today are Stan Erck, President and CEO, who will provide an overview of our progress in the first quarter as well as updates on the regulatory time lines in our manufacturing scale-up. Additionally, Dr. Greg Glenn, President