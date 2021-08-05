Q2 2021 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Silvia Taylor - Novavax, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Affairs



Thanks, Cole. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you to all of you who have joined today's call to discuss our second quarter 2021 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today. We've also posted the slides we are using during today's call under Events in the Investors section of our website.



Joining me today is Stan Erck, President and CEO, who will provide an overview of our progress in the second quarter, our supply commitments, our regulatory time lines as well as updates on manufacturing;