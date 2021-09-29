Sep 29, 2021 / 12:40PM GMT

Hello. Good morning, and welcome to the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference for 2021. My name is Charles Duncan. I'm a Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst with the firm's equity research department.



And today is day 3 of the annual conference. And I have to say, wow, what a year it has been since we've last hosted our clients in the fall of 2020.



So it's a pleasure to introduce the next presenting company that is Novavax. And with me today, I have Greg Glenn, the Chief Guru or Vaccine Guru, actually the Vice President of R&D. Greg, good morning. Good to see you.



Good morning, Charles.



And I also have John Trizzino, the company's Chief Commercial Officer, who actually used to be the Chief Financial Officer as well. John, nice to see you.<