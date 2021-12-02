Dec 02, 2021 / 02:15PM GMT

Joshua Elliott Schimmer - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Equity Analyst



All right. Welcome, everyone. For your next session with Novavax, we have Filip Dubovsky, Chief Medical Officer; and John Trizzino, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer. Gentlemen, welcome, and thank you for your efforts in a COVID pandemic to develop one of the more advanced vaccines.



So why don't we dig in and give us a quick snapshot of where we are with the Novavax COVID vaccine?



Questions and Answers:

- Novavax, Inc. - Executive VP and Chief Business & Commercial OfficerYes. So let me kick off, Josh. I think we're at a point in time where we're feeling more confident than ever about where we are from getting to approval. We, over the last several weeks, have made regulatory submissions to the EU, UK, Canada, Australia and a variety of others that on a harmonized regulatory submission, that allow us to be able to move very quickly. We're in the process now of coordinating with the various re