May 09, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to the Novavax first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Silvia Taylor, Senior Vice President of Global Corporate affairs and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Silvia Taylor - Novavax, Inc. - SVP of Global Corporate Affairs & IR
Good afternoon and thank you all joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2022 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com. An audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today.
Before we begin with prepared remarks, I need to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements during this teleconference which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. For example, statements related to 2022 financial guidance, future financial or business performance, conditions or strategy including expe
Q1 2022 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 09, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...