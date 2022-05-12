Novavax Inc at Bank of America Healthcare Conference Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 12:20AM GMT

Alec Warren Stranahan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate



Hello, everyone. Welcome to the final session of day 2 of the 2022 Bank of America Healthcare Conference, and thank you for joining this session with Novavax. My name is Alec Stranahan. I'm Vice President and senior biotech analyst here at BofA, and I'm pleased to be joined by John Trizzino, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer; and Greg Glenn, President of Research and Development. And maybe we'll just jump right in to the Q&A.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - AssociateSo John, you guys -- you had your 1Q print yesterday. Maybe you could just set the stage by going through your business and sort of what we saw in the 1Q print.- Novavax, Inc. - Executive VP and Chief Business & Commercial OfficerSure. Alec, thank you very much. I think the most exciting about our earnings call this past week is our first quarter of revenue-generating business, so