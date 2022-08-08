Q2 2022 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Novavax Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Silvia Taylor, Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Silvia Taylor - Novavax, Inc. - SVP of Global Corporate Affairs & IR



Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2022 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today.



Before we begin with prepared remarks, I need to remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements, including information relating to the future of Novavax, its key strategic priorities, plans and prospects for 2022 and financial guidance including revenue and gross margin; the ongoing development of our v