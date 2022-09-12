Sep 12, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Vernon Tolentino Bernardino - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division - MD of Equity Research & Senior Healthcare Analyst



Hi, everyone. Thanks for coming to the H.C. Wainwright Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Vernon Bernardino. I'm a senior analyst at H.C. Wainwright.



From the Novavax today, we have the privilege of having a discussion with Chief Scientific Officer, Gregor Glenn; and Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, John Trizzino.



I think with them today, you'll get a flavor for why this is a company that's on the cusp of emerging as a true vaccine business and one that's perhaps going to be an important player that's going to grow very quickly, very soon.



So before we get -- gets into an overview of the company. Just wondering if you could go over what makes your technology -- your vaccine technology, unique and how it's different from the others out there.



Gregory M. Glenn - Novavax, Inc. - President of Research & Development



Good. Well, thanks for having us. It's great to be here. So as