Q4 2018 Novocure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Novocure 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to Ms. Ashley Cordova, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. You may begin.



Ashley Cordova - NovoCure Limited - VP of Finance & IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review Novocure's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 performance. I'm joined today by our Executive Chairman, Bill Doyle; our CEO, Asaf Danziger; our CFO, Wilco Groenhuysen; and our Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development, Eilon Kirson.



The slides presented today can be viewed on our website, www.novocure.com, by clicking on the link for fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results located in the events section on our Investor Relations page.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements, and actual results could di