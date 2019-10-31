Q3 2019 Novocure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Ashley Cordova - NovoCure Limited - VP of Finance & IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review Novocure's Third quarter 2019 performance. I am joined today by our Executive Chairman, Bill Doyle; our CEO, Asif Danziger; our CFO, Wilco Groenhuysen; our Chief Commercial Officer, Pritesh Shah; and our Chief Medical Officer, Ely Benaim, who will join us for Q&A.



The slides presented today can be viewed on our website, www.novocure.com, by clicking on the link for third quarter 2019 financial results located in the Events section on our Investor Relations page.

