Novocure Ltd at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Gavin Scott - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Let me get this presentation started. I'm Gavin Scott. I work on Cory Kasimov's team here at JPMorgan. We're going to have NovoCure present. Let me introduce their Executive Chairman, Bill Doyle. Bill.



William F. Doyle - NovoCure Limited - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Thanks, Gavin. Thanks, JPMorgan, and thank you all for your interest in NovoCure. If you're interested in our forward-looking statements, you can go to our website, you could read them in great detail. But otherwise, let me jump in.



Tumor Treating Fields cancer therapy was invented by Professor Yoram Palti at the Technion 20 years ago. And in the 20 years since he invented Tumor Treating Fields, at NovoCure, we have built a platform around that invention, where, by which, we are working to deliver Tumor Treating Fields therapy to patients to treat some of the most difficult forms of cancer. I'm going to talk a little bit about the platform this morning.



But essentially, we've created a global commerc