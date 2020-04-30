Q1 2020 Novocure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review NovoCure's first quarter 2020 performance. On behalf of the entire NovoCure team, we would like to begin by wishing you well as we collectively face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that you and your loved ones are staying healthy and safe during this unprecedented time.



With safety in mind, we are conducting today's call virtually. I am joined on the phone by our Executive Chairman, Bill Doyle; our CEO, Asaf Danziger; and our CFO, Wilco Groenhuysen. Pritesh Shah, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Ely Benaim, our Chief Medic