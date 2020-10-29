Q3 2020 Novocure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Gabrielle Fernandes;Director of Investor Relations -



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review NovoCure's third quarter 2020 performance. With the management team largely working remotely, we are again conducting today's call virtually.



I am joined on the phone by our Executive Chairman, Bill Doyle; our CEO, Asaf Danziger; and our CFO, Ashley Cordova. Other members of our executive leadership team are also on the call and available for Q&A. The slides presented today can be viewed on our website, www.novocure.com, by clicking on the link for third quarter 2020 financial results located in the