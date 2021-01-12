Jan 12, 2021 / 01:20PM GMT

Cory William Kasimov - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology Analyst



All right. Good morning from the virtual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Cory Kasimov. I'm the senior large-cap Biotech Analyst, and it's my pleasure to introduce our next company, NovoCure, and Executive Chairman, Bill Doyle.



Please note that following this presentation, we will have a Q&A session where you have the ability to submit questions via the little blue, ask-a-question button in your conference portal. So with that, Bill, thanks for being here today, and let me turn things over to you.



William F. Doyle - NovoCure Limited - Executive Chairman



Hello, Cory. Good morning. I'm joining you from NovoCure's operations center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. And I want to say hello to everybody. Good morning to everyone in the U.S., and hello to everyone in the rest of the world.



I'm going to call out the numbers of the slides that I'm going to be presenting this morning, so that everyone can follow along. I'll start with Slide 2. I wi