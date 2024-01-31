NVIDIA Corporation - Special Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Hi, everyone, thanks for joining us today for our webinar; Improve Spear Phishing Detection with AI. Before we begin, we wanted to cover a few housekeeping items. More information can be found in the upper right corner of the window. All windows open on the screen are resizable and movable. If you have any questions during the webcast, you can submit them to the Q&A window. We'll try to answer these at the end of the event. A copy of today's slide deck and additional help materials are available in the resource list. We encourage you to download any resources or bookmark any links that you may find useful.



There are some tips that can help make this event as best as it can be. To maximize the quality of this audio stream, please close any open applications aside from your browser window. Also, a good old-fashioned browser refresh can cure many ills. So if your audio stutter or the slides seem to be lagging, give that a try. You can also try opening this event in a different browser. If you encounter any other technical issues today, please let us know in the Q&