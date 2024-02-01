NVIDIA Corporation - Special Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Leonid Ziskind - NVIDIA Corporation - DPU Segment Lead of EMEA



Welcome to this webinar on how to accelerate the AI cloud. My name is Leonid Ziskind. I'm NVIDIA DPU Lead for EMEA. Here are the main topics for today. Obviously, AI is garnering a lot of attention these days. I would like us to dive into the infrastructure side of things. We'll start off by covering the unique attributes for generative AI cloud infrastructure. Then we'll talk about the NVIDIA accelerated computing and look at BlueField DPUs, and they are all in AI cloud data centers.



In the bulk of the time, I wanted to cover the main BlueField capabilities and use cases in this new class of AI cloud infrastructure. Just before we start, please feel free to use the chat throughout the session to post questions and view answers.



With that, let's jump in. AI and specifically generative AI is where all the buzz is. Generative AI is this emerging field of artificial intelligence that enables the creation of new data and content. The release of ChatGPT in late 2022 helped uncover some of the potential that AI has for business and