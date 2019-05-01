May 01, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NVE Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Dan Baker, President and CEO. Please go ahead.
Daniel A. Baker - NVE Corporation - CEO, President & Director
Good afternoon and welcome to our conference call for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. As always, I'm joined by Curt Reynders, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast live and being recorded. A replay will be available through our website, nve.com. After my opening comments, Curt will present a financial review of the quarter and the fiscal year, I'll cover R&D and product development and we'll open the call up to questions.
We issued our press release and filed our annual report on Form 10-K in the past hour following the close of market. Links to documents are available through the SEC's website, our website and our Twitter timeline.
Comments we may
Q4 2019 NVE Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 01, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
