Q1 2021 NVE Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020

Good afternoon. My name is Jerome, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NVE conference call on first quarter results.



And I would now like to turn the call over to our President and CEO, Daniel Baker.



Daniel A. Baker - NVE Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As always, I'm joined by Curt Reynders, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast live and being recorded. A replay will be available through our website, nve.com.



After my opening comments, Curt will present a financial review of the quarter, and I'll cover the business and new products. And then we'll open the call to questions. We issued our press release and filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q in the past hour following the close of market. Links to documents are available through the SEC's website, our website and our Twitter time line.



Comments we