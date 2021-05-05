May 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Daniel A. Baker - NVE Corporation - CEO, President & Director
Good afternoon and welcome to our conference call for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. This is Dan Baker, President and CEO of NVE Corporation. As always, I'm joined by Curt Reynders, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast live and being recorded. A replay will be available through our website, nve.com. After my opening comments, Curt will present a financial review of the quarter and fiscal year, I'll cover the business and new products, and then we'll open the call to questions.
We issued our press release with fourth quarter and fiscal year results and filed our annual report on form 10-K in the past hour, following the close of market. We also filed with our 10-K in extension to our supplier partnering agreement with Abbott Laboratories. Links to these documents are available through the SEC's website, our website and our Twitter time line.
Comments we may make that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certai
Q4 2021 NVE Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
