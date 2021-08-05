NVE Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Daniel A. Baker - NVE Corporation - CEO, President & Director
Well, it's 3:30, so we can get started. Good afternoon, and thank you for attending our 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Dan Baker, NVE's President and CEO. Due to the pandemic, this meeting is being held by telephone and electronic communication as described in our proxy statement and permitted under Minnesota business law and NVE's bylaws as amended.
We're looking forward to returning to in-person annual meeting starting next year. On the call co-hosting this meeting with me are Curt Reynders our CFO, Secretary and Election Inspector; Terry Glarner, our Chairman; Pat Hollister, our Audit Committee Chair; Jim Bracke, first-time Director nominee; and Brittany Hancock, our Audit Manager with Boulay PLLP, our registered public accounting firm.
Director Rich Kramp was unable to call in due to a scheduling conflict. All of us on the call will be able to answer your questions during the Q&A session. I have to note with sadness the passing of 2 members of the NVE family the past quarter, both of whom some of y
