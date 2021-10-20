Q2 2022 NVE Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NVE Conference Call on Second Quarter Results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Daniel Baker, President and CEO. Sir, you may begin.



Daniel A. Baker - NVE Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call for the quarter and 6 months ended September 30, 2021. This call is being webcast live and being recorded. A replay will be available through our website, nve.com.



I'm joined by our new Controller and Principal Financial Officer, Jon Larson. Jon started his career at Eide Bailly and his previous experience as a controller. He has a BS degree in accounting from St. Cloud State and an MBA from the University of Minnesota, and he is a certified public accountant. We're happy to have him.



Curt Reynders retired October 1 as our CFO after more than 20 years with the company. Curt started as Controller in 2001 and was named CFO i