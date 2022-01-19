Q3 2022 NVE Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NVE Corporation Third Quarter Results Conference Call.



Daniel A. Baker - NVE Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call for the quarter and 9 months ended December 31, 2021. This call is being webcast live and being recorded. A replay will be available through our website, nve.com. We issued our press release with third quarter results and filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q in the past hour following the close of market. We also filed a current report on Form 8-K announcing our new CFO, Joe Schmitz, who is on the call. Joe is a seasoned executive who joined us this week to help fulfill our mission of leading a spintronic revolution. Joe, welcome to the call.



Joseph R. Schmitz - NVE Corporation - CFO



Thanks,