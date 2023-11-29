Nuvei Corp at UBS Technology Conference Transcript

Nov 29, 2023 / 09:55PM GMT

Tim Chiodo UBS-Analyst



Perfect. All right, great. Welcome everyone. We are in the afternoon session of day two of the 27th Annual Global Technology Conference here at UBS. My name is Tim Chiodo. I'm the lead payments processors and FinTech analyst here. We are glad to be joined by the team from Nuvei. We have Vicky Bindra, who is the Chief Operating Officer. I could be wrong, but I believe this might be your first onstage investor conference appearance as a member of Nuvei. It's a pleasure to have you here, Vicky.



Vicky Bindra - Nuvei Corp - Chief Product and Operations Officer



Pleasure.



Tim Chiodo UBS-Analyst



We're also joined by Chris Mammone, who is Head of Investor Relations. So we have both here on stage with us. We're going to work through some questions. We'll start a little bit with Vicky and how he came to Nuvei a little over a year ago when he and I first met. We'll get into some of the RFP processes and competitive dynamics. We'll talk about the revenue growth over the medium term. We'll talk