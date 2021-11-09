Q3 2021 Navitas Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Stephen Oliver - Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - VP of Corporate Marketing & IR



Good afternoon. I'm Stephen Oliver, Navitas Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor's Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call, our first as NVTS, a public company.



I'm joined today by Gene Sheridan, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Todd Glickman, our CFO. This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at navitassemi.com/ir. A replay of this webcast, along with our 2021 third quarter earnings release, will be available on our website approximately 1 hour following this call, and the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following this call. Additional information related to our business is also posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.