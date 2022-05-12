Q1 2022 Navitas Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Navitas Semiconductor First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Stephen Oliver. Please go ahead.



Stephen Oliver - Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - VP of Corporate Marketing & IR



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Stephen Oliver from -- Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor's First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. I'm joined today by Gene Sheridan, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Todd Glickman, our CFO.



A replay of this webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.navitassemi.com, approximately 1 hour following this call and the recording will be available for approximately 30 days following this call. Additional information related to our business is als