Navitas Semiconductor Corp NASDAQ: Investor Meeting Transcript

Sep 13, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Stephen Oliver - Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - VP of Corporate Marketing & IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. I'm Stephen Oliver, Navitas' VP of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Welcome to Navitas' 2022 Investor Meeting at the NASDAQ Market Site here in Times Square, New York. It's great to be here again in person, and also a warm welcome to those attending via live stream. Today, we'll hear from Gene Sheridan, our CEO and Co-Founder; and from Ron Shelton, our CFO and Treasurer. We'll have a main presentation followed by Q&A. For those on the line, please enter your questions via the app. And Lori will take those questions into the group.



For those with us today in New York, as the only pure-play next-generation power semiconductor company and in mass production, we have a broad range of hands-on hardware, covering a broad range of applications from mobile fast charging through data centers and EV applications. Navitas' Grace Li and Nabil Akel will help us with those demonstrations. Thanks also to Graham Robertson of Grand Bridges PR; and Lori Barker and Sayo Denloye