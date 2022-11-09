Q3 2022 Navitas Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Stephen Oliver - Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - VP of Corporate Marketing & IR



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor's Third Quarter Results Conference Call. I'm joined today by Eugene Sheridan, our Chairman, President, CEO and Co-Founder; and Ron Shelton, our CFO and Treasurer.



Additional information related to our business is also posted on