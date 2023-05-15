Q1 2023 Navitas Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Stephen Oliver - Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - VP of Corporate Marketing & IR



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. I'm joined today by Gene Sheridan, our Chairman, President, CEO and Cofounder; and Ron Shelton, our CFO and Treasurer.



A replay of this webcast will be available on our website approximately 1 hour following this conference call, and the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call. Additional information related to our business is also posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. Our earnings release includes non-GAAP financial mea