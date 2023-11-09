Q3 2023 Navitas Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Stephen Oliver - Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - VP of Corporate Marketing & IR
Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor's Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.
I'm joined today by Gene Sheridan, our Chairman, President, CEO, and Co-Founder; and Ron Shelton, our CFO and Treasurer. A replay of this webcast will be available on our website approximately 1 hour following this conference call, and the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days [after] the call. Additional information related to our business is also posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.
