Q3 2023 Navitas Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Navitas Semiconductor Q3 '23 Earnings Conference Call.



Stephen Oliver - Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - VP of Corporate Marketing & IR



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor's Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.



I'm joined today by Gene Sheridan, our Chairman, President, CEO, and Co-Founder; and Ron Shelton, our CFO and Treasurer.


