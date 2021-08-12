Q2 2021 Nuvve Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to Nuvve Holding Corporation's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Joe Dorame. Please go ahead.
Joe Dorame - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner
Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. On the call are Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer; and David Robson, Chief Financial Officer of Nuvve.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements reflect Nuvve's best current judgment, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking projections.
These risk factors are discussed in our periodic SEC filings and in the earnings release issued today, which are available on our website. Nuvve undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstan
