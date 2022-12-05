Nuvve Holding Corp at Openexchange SHARE Series Transcript

Dec 05, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Eduardo Royes - ICR - Managing Director



Good morning, all, and thank you for joining us. My name is Eduardo Royes, and I'm a Managing Director at ICR on the team's modern mobility and sustainability investor relations practice. Today, we are delighted to host this fireside chat with Nuvve Holding Corp., which trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker, NVVE.



Nuvve is a company that has developed proprietary vehicle-to-grid, which enables electric vehicle batteries to provide energy back to the electrical grid in a qualified and secure manner. With us today from the company is Gregory Poilasne, the company's Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. Gregory has more than 20 years of experience in the start-up and technology space and has advanced degrees in engineering and business.



Today's session is really focused on those who are new to the Nuvve story. We will be jumping straight into Q&A in what we hope will be an educational session that leaves you with a well-rounded understanding of Nuvve and the company's technology, business model, and market landscape. We will also address questions from th