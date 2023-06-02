Nuvve Holding Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Gregory Poilasne - Nuvve Holding Corp. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to everyone participating with us today. I would like to call to order the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of Nuvve Holding Corp., which is being held virtually.



I'm Gregory Poilasne, CEO and Director of the company. I would like to introduce the other members of the Board of Directors who are with us today for this annual meeting: Rashida La Lande; Jon Montgomery; David Sherman; Angela Strand; Kenji Yodose; and our President and Chief Operating Officer, Ted Smith, constituting all members of our Board. Also with me today are David Robson, our Chief Financial Officer; and Neeta Toprani, our General Counsel.



On behalf of your Board of Directors and management, I welcome all stockholders in attendance today. Representatives of Deloitte & Touche, the company's independent auditors, are also participating.



My sincere thanks to all shareholders voting today and by proxy in advance of the meeting. Thank you for your interest in our company's mission, business, and future prospect