Q2 2023 Nuvve Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to Nuvve Holding Corporation's second-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Eduardo Royes, Managing Director, ICR. Please go ahead.
Eduardo Royes - ICR - IR
Thank you. On today's call are Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer, and David Robson, Chief Financial Officer of Nuvve. Earlier today, Nuvve issued a press release announcing its second-quarter 2023 results. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements reflect Nuvve's best current judgment, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking projections. These risk factors are discussed in Nuvve's filings with the SEC and in the earnings release issued today, which are available on our website. Nuvve und
