Jul 24, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the NorthWestern Corporation's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to NorthWestern's Investor Relations officer, Travis Meyer. Please go ahead, sir.
Travis Meyer - NorthWestern Corporation - Director - IR & Corporate Finance
Thank you, Christina. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining NorthWestern Corporation's Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2019. NorthWestern's results have been released and the release is available on our website at northwesternenergy.com.
We also released our 10-Q premarket this morning. On the call today with us are Bob Rowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brian Bird, Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the management team in the room with us to address questions, if needed. Before I turn the call over for us to begin, please note that the company's press release, this presentation, comments by presenters and responses to your questions may contain forwa
Q2 2019 NorthWestern Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...