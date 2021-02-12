Feb 12, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Travis Meyer - NorthWestern Corporation - Director - IR & Corporate Finance
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining NorthWestern Corporation's financial results webcast for the year ending December 31, 2020. My name is Travis Meyer. I'm the Director of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations for NorthWestern Energy. Joining us on the call today to walk you through the results are Bob Rowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Bird, Chief Financial Officer.
As most of you are aware, on Tuesday this week, announced several key leadership changes. So we also have incoming CFO, Crystal Lail, currently the Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for NorthWestern, joining the fun today. Crystal has been with NorthWestern for over 18 years and has played a huge role in shaping the company into the great organization it is today. Brian is handing out some big shoes to fill, but those of us who know Crystal have no doubt she'll bust the toes out of those loafers. Just to be clear, that was a testament to her abnormal talent, not her very normal shoe size. (Operator Instructions)
<
Q4 2020 NorthWestern Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...