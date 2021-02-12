Q4 2020 NorthWestern Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Travis Meyer - NorthWestern Corporation - Director - IR & Corporate Finance



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining NorthWestern Corporation's financial results webcast for the year ending December 31, 2020. My name is Travis Meyer. I'm the Director of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations for NorthWestern Energy. Joining us on the call today to walk you through the results are Bob Rowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Bird, Chief Financial Officer.



As most of you are aware, on Tuesday this week, announced several key leadership changes. So we also have incoming CFO, Crystal Lail, currently the Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for NorthWestern, joining the fun today. Crystal has been with NorthWestern for over 18 years and has played a huge role in shaping the company into the great organization it is today. Brian is handing out some big shoes to fill, but those of us who know Crystal have no doubt she'll bust the toes out of those loafers. Just to be clear, that was a testament to her abnormal talent, not her very normal shoe size. (Operator Instructions)

