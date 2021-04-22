NorthWestern Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Robert C. Rowe - NorthWestern Corporation - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Annual Shareholders Meeting. I'm Bob Rowe. I'm the Chief Executive Officer and also the only non-independent member of the Board of Directors. On behalf of the Board and the management team, I do welcome you, also want to sincerely wish you a Happy Earth Day.



We are at NorthWestern stewards of critical infrastructure and essential service. We also do take our environmental stewardship very seriously and appreciate the opportunities that we have in our environmental programs across our service territory and certainly in part associated with the Montana hydro system. I would really encourage you to look at the environmental section of our web page and particularly at our environmental stewardship report.



Before I introduce the members of the Board, I want to take a moment to honor 2 very dear friends and colleagues. In February, our colleagues and fellow directors and friends, Steve Adik and Julia Johnson announced that they would not be seeking reelection to our Board at the end