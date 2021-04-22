Q1 2021 NorthWestern Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Travis Meyer - NorthWestern Corporation - Director of Corporate Finance & IR Officer



Welcome to NorthWestern Corporation's financial results webcast for the first quarter of 2021. My name is Travis Meyer, I'm the Director of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Officer for NorthWestern.



Joining us today to walk you through the results are Bob Rowe, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Bird, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Crystal Lail, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We also have other members of the management team on the line with us to address questions as appropriate. (Operator Instructions)



Regarding the results, NorthWestern's results have been released, and this release is available on our website. We have released our 10-K -- or excuse me, 10-Q premarket this morning.



