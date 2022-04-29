Q1 2022 NorthWestern Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Travis Meyer - NorthWestern Corporation - Director of Corporate Finance & IR Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining NorthWestern Corporation's financial results webcast for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. My name is Travis Meyer. I'm the Director of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Officer from NorthWestern.



Joining us today to walk through the results and provide an overall update are Bob Rowe, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Bird, President and Chief Operating Officer; Crystal Lail, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of management in the room with us. (Operator Instructions)



NorthWestern's results have been released, and this release is available on our website at northwesternenergy.com. We also released our 10-Q premarket this morning. Please note that the company's press release, this presentation, comments by presenters and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. As such, I'll direct you to the disclosures contained within our SEC filings and safe harbor provisions included on the second slide of t