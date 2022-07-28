Q2 2022 NorthWestern Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Travis Meyer - NorthWestern Corporation - Director of Corporate Finance & IR Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining NorthWestern Corporation's financial results webcast for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. My name is Travis Meyer. I'm the Director of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Officer for NorthWestern.



Joining us today to walk you through the results and provide an overall update are Bob Rowe, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Bird, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Crystal Lail, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions)



NorthWestern's results have been released, and the release is available on our website at northwesternenergy.com. We have also released our 10 -- or excuse me, our 10-Q premarket this morning. Please note that the company's press release, this presentation, comments by presenters and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. As such, I will direct you to the disclosures contained within our SEC filings and the safe harbor provisions included in the second slide of this presentation.

