Q2 2023 NorthWestern Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Travis Meyer - NorthWestern Corporation - Director of Corporate Finance & IR Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining NorthWestern Corporation's financial results webcast for the June 30, 2023, second quarter results. My name is Travis Meyer, I'm the Corporate Development and Investor Relations Officer for Northwestern. Joining us today to walk you through the results and provide an overall update are Brian Bird, the President and Chief Executive Officer; and Crystal Lail, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions)



NorthWestern's results have been released and the release is available on our website at northwesternenergy.com. We also released our 10-Q pre-market on Tuesday morning. Please note that the company's press release, this presentation, comments by presenters and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. As such, I'll direct you to the disclosures contained in our SEC filings and our safe harbor provisions included on the second slide in this presentation.



Please also note this presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please se