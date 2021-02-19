Feb 19, 2021 / 04:50PM GMT
Ravichandra K. Saligram - Newell Brands Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Good morning. I'm Ravi Saligram, President and CEO of Newell Brands. Joining me today is Chris Peterson, our Chief Financial Officer and President of Business Operations. We are truly delighted to be back at CAGNY.
Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially due to the risk factors listed on the slide about and in our SEC filings from time to time. We'll also be discussing non-GAAP measures, for which you can find available explanations and reconciliations in the appendix to the slides and our website.
So let me kick it off by giving you some key themes of what you will hear today. First, we are focused on sustaining core sales growth and gaining market share. We are closing margin gaps versus benchmarks. We're driving strong cash flow to drive balance sheet improvement. We're raising the bar on complexity reduction and improving our cash conversion cycle dramatically. And importantly, we are unifying our employees behind our noble purpose and values.
