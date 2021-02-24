Feb 24, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

William Bates Chappell - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - MD



Good morning. My name is Bill Chappell. I'm the senior consumer analyst at Truist Securities here for Day 2 of the Truist Consumer Symposium. With us today are -- our first off is Newell Brands. Newell based in Atlanta, Georgia. It's a leading branded consumer company in categories such as camping, small kitchen appliances,



writing. Its brand portfolio includes iconic brands such as Coleman, Mr. Coffee, Sharpie, Yankee Candle and Graco. In 2020, the company generated about $9 billion in sales, and its current market cap is around $10.2 billion.



Our speaker today is Chris Peterson, the Chief Financial Officer and President of Business Operations for Newell Brands. Chris, I will let you read off your disclaimer, and then we'll jump into some questions.



Christopher H. Peterson - Newell Brands Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & President of Business Operations



Very good. Good to be with you, Bill. Before we get started, please note that today's remarks may include forward-looking