Newell Brands Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Ravichandra K. Saligram - Newell Brands Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. This is Ravi Saligram, President and CEO of Newell Brands. The necessary conditions under our bylaws have been met, and I am pleased to call the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order.



Since March 2020, we've been dealing with unprecedented challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. I'd like to acknowledge the efforts of all of Newell Brands' employees, particularly our frontline employees, whose continued fortitude and diligence has kept the company going over the past year with our results meaningfully accelerating in the back half of 2020. We gained considerable momentum on our turnaround in 2020 and laid a solid foundation to deliver sustainable and profitable growth in the future, which was evidenced in our first quarter of fantastic results.



This year, we are once again holding the annual meeting in a virtual format in the interest of the health and safety of our stockholders, employees and Board of Directors. I will not be giving a business presentation today. Instead, I refer you to the