Q4 2022 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Sofya Tsinis - Newell Brands Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Newell Brands' Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Ravi Saligram, our CEO; Chris Peterson, our President; and the newest member of the executive team, Mark Erceg, our CFO.



