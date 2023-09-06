Sep 06, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



The company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Peterson; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Mark Erceg is with us today. Chris is -- opening words, then we get started at the fireside.



Christopher H. Peterson - Newell Brands Inc. - President, CEO & Director



So our legal department has told me I need to read this to start. Today's remarks will contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may to differ materially, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements. I refer you to the risk factors in our SEC filings for further details.



Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



So well done. You might have to conduct a fireside chat.



Christopher H. Peterson - Newell Brands Inc. - President, CEO & Director



That's right.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & S