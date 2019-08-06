Q2 2019 Northwest Pipe Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome and thank you for standing by. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. May I introduce your speaker for today, Scott Montross. Please go ahead.



Scott J. Montross - Northwest Pipe Company - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Helena. Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe's Conference Call. My name is Scott Montross. I'm President and CEO of the company. I'm joined by Robin Gantt, our Chief Financial Officer.



As we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the statements that we make in this call about our expectations for the future are forward-looking statements and the actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recent SEC filing on Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.



I will now turn to Robin, who'll discuss our second quarter results.



Robin A. Gantt - Northwest Pipe Company - Senior VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary<