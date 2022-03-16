Q4 2021 Northwest Pipe Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Northwest Pipe Company Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Scott J. Montross - Northwest Pipe Company - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Scott Montross, and I am President and CEO of the company. I'm joined today by Aaron Wilkins, our Chief Financial Officer.



By now, all of you should have access to our earnings press release, which was issued yesterday, March 15, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call is being webcast, and it is available for replay.



As we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the statements made on this call regarding our expectations for the future are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K