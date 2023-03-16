Q4 2022 Northwest Pipe Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Scott Montross, and I am the President and CEO of the company. I'm joined today by Aaron Wilkins, our Chief Financial Officer. By now, all of you should have access to our earnings press release, which was issued yesterday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call is being webcast, and it is available for replay.



