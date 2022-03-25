Q4 2022 Nyxoah SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nyxoah Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jeremy Feffer with -- Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jeremy Feffer - Nyxoah S.A. - VP of IR & Corporate Communication



Thank you, Catherine. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the full year 2021. Participating from the company today will be Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer; and Loic Moreau, Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we will discuss our operating activities and review our second half and full year financial results released after U.S. markets closed on March 24, 2022, after which we will host a question-and-answer session. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Events section of our Investor Relations website.



Before we begin, I would like to remind